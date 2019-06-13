UPDATE: Wood County deputy hit by gunfire from colleague's weapon during struggle

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said one of his deputies was shot by another deputy while both were responding to the report of a suicidal person Tuesday night.

Photo from Tyler Spindler

The scene was on Highway 186 in Arpin. The highway re-opened around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Arpin is 15 miles southeast of Marshfield.

The Department of Justice says the person they were called to check on was shot and died after they grabbed a knife, and struggled with police.

The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation says officers were responding to a welfare check.

After approximately 20 minutes of evaluating the subject, a 32-year-old male, and deputies were speaking with a crisis interventionist from Wood County Crisis Intervention, the man ran inside a home and got a knife.

The DOJ says deputies struggled with the person and one deputy fired his weapon. Bullets struck the subject, another civilian and the other deputy. Lifesaving measures were started on the suicidal man, but he died at the scene, according to authorities.

A civilian who was injured during the incident was taken to a hospital. They are in stable condition.

The deputy who was hurt was shot in the upper torso and arm area and was airlifted to a Marshfield hospital. The deputy has been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

"This is one of the worst situations, one of the worst phone calls you can get," Sheriff Becker said. "When one of your officers, or one of your deputies has been hurt or shot in a situation like this. So we had a lot of support from Wisconsin Rapids PD, Marshfield PD, Pittsville, Grand Rapids, Nekoosa, everybody came and helped out,” Becker explained at the scene.

Wood County Sheriff Becker did not release the names of the deputies involved, but said they are 6 and 16-year veterans of the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

Becker said both deputies have complete Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training. CIT training is a 40-hour training course supported by NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). During this training, officers are provided with information on mental illnesses, de-escalation, community resources and other topics related to mental health. The department partners with the Wood County Human Services Department's crisis intervention team to provide assessments for individuals who are struggling with suicidal or homicidal thoughts and for those whose mental health is of concern.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

Both deputies involved in the incident are on paid administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard protocol.