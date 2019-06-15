On Saturday a few thousand people came out to Leine lodge for the Leinenkugel's 16th Annual Family Reunion in Chippewa Falls.

The brewery gave out free cases of beer, an Oktoberfest style lunch along with live music and an opportunity to meet members of the Leinenkugel family. Though owned by MillerCoors, the brewery is still run by 5th and 6th generation family members.

People had been lining up since 10 p.m. on Friday night to experience Saturday's festivities according to Katie Leinenkugel, a 6th generation family member.

“It's a really special thing just to be a part of this family but especially the community of people who love our brewery and love our beers and we get to celebrate with them at this event,” Leinenkugel says.

If you missed the family reuinion today, the Leinenkugel Brewery is open daily for tours.

This Friday the brewery will also celebrate the longest day of the year with Longest Leine Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

