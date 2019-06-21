Inside look at Altoona School District's new Oakleaf Stadium

One year ago on June 21st, the Altoona School District had a plan in place for a new athletic complex. However, they were still short of their $1 million fundraising goal. Fast forward 12 months, add big donations from CCF Bank and Oakleaf Hospital...and it's almost complete.

Step by step, the new home of the Altoona Railroaders moves closer to completion. If you ask students and staff, they’re ready!

"I love it, it's going to be fun," Garret Steffen said, a senior at Altoona High.

"There's been a lot of excitement building and people really want to see it done,” said Michael Markgren, the district’s business manager.

Even alumni are looking forward to the new stadium.

"It's kind of nice that they have something new," Kristi Springer said, a 2017 graduate of the school.

They're all excited to see the transformation; and what a change it is.

“We're right on schedule, maybe even a little bit ahead," Markgren added.

While football players, like senior Andy Hoff, are focused on the new surface, something Markgren says will maybe go in the second week of July, the change involves so much more than that. Just ask 2017 alum, and track stand-out Kristi Springer.

"Yes, it was really needed because running on this track before, it was just gravel and you would slip and slide," Springer said.

Thankfully, those days are in the past.

"To be able to host a track meet for the first time in 20 years is amazing," Markgren said.

It's a new era that fans need to be ready for!

The atmosphere, I think it's going to draw in more people," added senior Paxton Gluch.

Come August, we'll find out just how many people that is. The first home football game in the stadium is August 30th.