DOJ: Man shot by Neenah police officer had a knife

The Department of Justice confirms the man who was shot and killed by a Neenah police officer Tuesday afternoon was armed with a knife.

Police block off the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Tayco Street in Menasha on June 25, 2019 (WBAY photo)

The shooting happened t an apartment at Butte des Morts View Apartments on the 900-block of Tayco Street in Menasha.

Neenah and Menasha police were serving a search warrant during an investigation into internet crimes against children.

The Department of Justice says the man, who was the subject of that investigation, confronted officers.

Officers began life-saving efforts after he was shot, but he died from his injuries after being taken to a hospital.

The man's name hasn't been made public.

No one else was hurt in the confrontation.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is handling the investigation, which is required by law any time a law enforcement officer is involved in a fatal shooting.

The Neenah officer was put on administrative leave, which is also routine.

Menasha police are asking people to avoid the area on Tayco Street. People who live in the apartment complex are being kept away. Many have been asking questions about what happened and when they'll be allowed to return to their homes.

