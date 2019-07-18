Beloit Police: Hours-long standoff ends peacefully, victim not injured

A standoff ended Wednesday morning in Beloit after a man wanted on several felony warrants entered a crime victim's apartment.

According to Beloit Police Chief David Zibolski, authorities were contacted at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday that 32-year-old Alexander Duke, from Rockford, entered an apartment unit located on the 2200 block of Burton Street.

Zibolski said the suspect was with a 29-year-old Beloit woman, who is also a crime victim. He said she had no injuries and no children are involved in the incident.

According to Zibolski, the arrest warrants are from March 28. Two offenses occurred in Beloit and another occurred in Rockford. Duke was wanted for recklessly endangering safety, kidnapping, and sexual assault. He said there is a pre-existing relationship between the victim and the suspect. She is currently being interviewed by detectives. Zibolski did not say whether she was a hostage or not.

"With a violent felon such as this individual, it was very prudent that we call in tactical resources and let them to deploy in an appropriate fashion, especially since we know the victim is in the apartment we want to have negotiators on scene and resolve this as peacefully as possible," said Zibolski.

Zibolski said the standoff ended around 10:45 a.m. A negotiator was able to convince Duke to leave the apartment and be taken into custody.

The chief thank the member of the community for calling 911 to alert authorities to Duke's location.

"Our community really stepped up and provided information to get folks like this out of our neighborhood," said Zibolski. "This guy has really terrorized Rockford and Beloit, both departments have been looking for him feverishly for several months. He has shown his propensity for the use of firearms and lack of sense of safety of others."

Investigators will be at the apartment unit for several hours gathering evidence.