98 year-old becomes a certified scuba diver

By  | 
Posted:

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR/Gray News) - William Lambert, a 98 year-old resident of Rockford, went scuba diving at the beginning of the year. Diving with 4-year-old Jaxson Bosselman, they went diving in Cozumel, Mexico where they attempted to break the records and become the oldest and youngest scuba divers ever.

While this isn't the first time William Lambert went scuba diving, he doesn't plan on stopping with his certification. (Source: WIFR)

Back in the 1930's, Lambert was a member of the Boy Scouts and he thought it would be a perfect day, to join Jaxson and other troop members, and get scuba certified.

Lambert says, "It's something to do and it sounded fun to do so I tried it and liked it. We got a lot of people that have to be certified so I came with them. From my perspective, go for it. That's the best answer I could give you, is to go for it. That's the best answer I could give you is to go for it. It's fun and it's good for you."

With this certification, he doesn't plan on slowing down when it comes to scuba diving any time soon. Lambert will turn 99 on Sept. 5.

Copyright 2019 WIFR via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus