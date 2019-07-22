Animal shelter: Raid us instead of Area 51

The shelter included photographs of dogs sporting the finest tinfoil hats. (Source: OKC Animal Welfare)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 10:48 AM, Jul 22, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - The U.S. Air Force has made it perfectly clear the millions of Facebook users who said they'd storm Area 51 are not welcomed at the facility.

Even so, there is at least one place that would gladly to open its doors to them. OKC Animal Welfare wants people to storm the shelter and adopt a new four-legged family member.

"Come storm our shelter. We have great animals ready to protect you from the Area 51 aliens," the shelter said in a light-hearted Facebook post. "Adoption isn't that far out of this world!"

Unlike the original Facebook event, the animal shelter is not joking. It legitimately wants people to give these animals a new home.

The shelter included photographs of dogs sporting the finest tinfoil hats.

As of Saturday, 149 dogs, 54 cats, two pigs and a hamster are available.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus