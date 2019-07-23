Amber Alert for West Virginia girl in 'extreme danger'

FAIRMONT, W. Va. (WKYT/Gray News) - West Virginia State Police is looking for a 4-year-old girl who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Gracelynn Scritchfield June and Arlie "Trey" Edward Hetrick, III

Gracelynn Scritchfield June was last seen July 6 in Fairmont, near Morgantown. Gracelynn was last seen wearing summer attire.

Authorities believe the child was likely kidnapped by her father, Arlie "Trey" Edward Hetrick, III. Hetrick, 26, is 5'9" and 140 pounds.

Hetrick may be driving a gold 2001 Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate number 1TH163.

Anyone who sees the two should call West Virginia State Police at 304-367-2850.

