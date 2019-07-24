Forever 21 faces backlash after including diet bars in shipments to customers

(CNN) - Forever 21 shoppers took to social media to complain after online orders they received from the clothing retailer included Atkins bars.

They said they felt body-shamed when they opened their packages, only to find a free diet bar included with their order.

Now, the store is apologizing.

Forever 21 said sometimes they include samples with online orders. In this case, they sent the diet bars out to all customers of every size as a freebie, but apologized saying it was an oversight.

Diet bars are no longer being included in orders.

Atkins markets the bars as a "protein and meal replacement bar" that fits with their low-carb, high-protein diet.

Macy's recently experienced a similar uproar with plates. The plates jokingly suggest portion sizes for "skinny jeans," "favorite jeans" and "mom jeans."

Within hours, Macy's said it missed the mark on the product and the plates would be removed from its stores.

