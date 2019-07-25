A boy with autism only received one RSVP to his birthday part, so a football team helped him celebrate

(CNN) - One little boy in Idaho will never forget his ninth birthday.

Christen Larsen gives high fives to the Nampa High School football team who helped him celebrate his ninth birthday when only one of his classmates responded to his invitation. (Source: CNN)

Christian Larsen had been begging his mom for a birthday party, but only one person RSVP'd to the event.

His mom, Lindsay, suspects its because Christian has autism.

Christian's mom Lindsay was frustrated about the lack of response from Christen's classmates, so she vented on Facebook.

One of Lindsay's friends saw that post and reached out to the high school football coach, Dan Holtry.

He texted the guys on the Nampa High School football team to see if they wanted to go, and he says they jumped at the chance.

The high school football team showed up to celebrate with him - chanting his name. It was quite the surprise for the birthday boy.

For Lindsay, it was an unbelievable feeling watching her little boy - who often plays alone - actually play with his friends and the football players that day.

Christian says it was the best birthday ever.

