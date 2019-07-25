US fertility rate falls to 'all-time low,' CDC says

(CNN) – A new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the nation's general fertility rate dropped to an "all-time low" last year.

The rate measures the number of births per 1,000 girls and women aged 15 to 44. It dropped 2 percent between 2017 and 2018, according to the report.

Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while.

It's now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.

Among other findings by the CDC, the birth rate among teenagers is declining, while the rate of early-term births is growing.

