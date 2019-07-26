Petition calls for Halloween to move to weekend

The petition to move Halloween to the last Saturday in October was launched in 2018 on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association. (Source: KSWB/CNN)
Posted:

(KSWB/CNN) - Tens of thousands of people have signed a petition asking that the Halloween holiday be moved from Oct. 31 to the last Saturday of October.

The petition was launched in 2018 on Change.org by the nonprofit Halloween and Costume Association.

The group says such a move would make the celebration safer and less stressful.

By Friday morning, more than 69,000 people had signed the petition.

Halloween traces its roots to All Hallow's Eve, which started as a pagan festival celebrated by the Celts thousands of years ago.

Copyright 2019 KSWB via CNN. All rights reserved.

 
