51st annual Carson Park 5 & 10

The event featured a 5k and a 10 mile run through the park, followed by a pancake breakfast at the Paul Bunyan logging camp museum.

About 250 runners, including some kids and adults in Halloween costumes, took off at 8:30 Saturday morning. Indianhead Track Club Organizer Wade Zwiener said the history of the event is important to him and the runners.

“One of the cool things about it is, as far as we know, it is the oldest or one of the oldest runs in Wisconsin,” he said. “It started in 1969, so just the history of it very impressive to us and that's why we've been passionate about keeping it going.”

A kid’s Boo-gie run followed the morning race. Zwiener saying about 25 kids were expected to take part in it. He said part of the proceeds from today's event goes to supporting the Chippewa River Trail.

