One person dies in home explosion in Manawa

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office confirms a man is dead after a home explosion in Manawa.

The sheriff's office says the man is the owner of the home.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

First responders set up a 500 foot perimeter around the home as crews investigate the cause of the blast.

The explosion happened along County Highway N.

The intersection of County Highway N and County Road T is closed at this time.

Witnesses say they heard the explosion at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Pictures show caution tape up around the property and debris littering the area.

Personal from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Iola Fire Department and Manawa Fire Department are on scene.