One person dies in home explosion in Manawa

Crews are on scene of a reported house explosion in Waupaca County.
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) -- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office confirms a man is dead after a home explosion in Manawa.

The sheriff's office says the man is the owner of the home.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

First responders set up a 500 foot perimeter around the home as crews investigate the cause of the blast.

The explosion happened along County Highway N.

The intersection of County Highway N and County Road T is closed at this time.

Witnesses say they heard the explosion at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Pictures show caution tape up around the property and debris littering the area.

Personal from the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, Iola Fire Department and Manawa Fire Department are on scene.

Insulation and parts of a home litter the roadway after a reported home explosion in Manawa.
 