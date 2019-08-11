Fans help Packers celebrate 100th birthday

Sunday wasn’t a game day, yet thousands of people put on their green and gold gear and headed to Lambeau Field to celebrate the Packers 100th birthday.

Fans stood in line for hours to take a home Lambeau Field grass seeds.

Fans didn’t have to feel bad about not bringing a gift, because they got to take home a few presents for themselves.

When the doors opened at 10 a.m., a line of fans stretched from the atrium, out the doors and around the stadium. All of them waiting to get a packet of Lambeau Field grass seed.

One in every 50 seed packets are signed by a Packers player; Head Coach, Matt LaFleur; General Manager, Brian Gutekunst or Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

“We stood in line for about an hour and got a seed packet, very cool,” said Cody Jolin of Green Bay.

All that time spent in line allowed them to think about where they're going to plant the seeds.

“One is going to get planted in my yard, and one is going to California with my brother,” said Carreen McCormick of Green Bay.

“I'm probably going to plant it in a pot,” said Liz Hammetter of Milwaukee. "They're grass seeds, I don't want to put them in the lawn, they'll get mixed up and if we ever move; it’s got to be a pot.”

Those who didn't get a free seed packet can buy one at the Packers Pro Shop for $5. All of the proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

There was also free Packers gear, cake and screening of the first episode of the “Legacy” documentary, which chronicles the first decade of the team’s history.