Mental health service granted awarded to August Area School District

A school-based mental health service grant has been awarded to the Augusta Area School District.

According to Dr. Ryan Nelson, the District Administrator, the school district will receive $140,000 over the next two years to provide additional mental health services to students.

The district also plans to expand current mental health counseling services.

"According to the latest Youth Risk Behavior Survey results, more than four in ten students had a mental health need over the previous year," State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said.

