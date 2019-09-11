Cargo plane crashes near Toledo Express Airport, 2 killed

The Toledo Lucas County Port Authority has confirmed that two people were killed when a cargo plane crashed just outside of the Toledo Express Airport early Wednesday morning.

According to crews on the scene, that plane was a conveyor cargo plane flying from Millington, Tenn., which crashed on top of two semis at Bubba’s Auto and Diesel near the airport around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police on the scene say the plane was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene this morning. Port Authority officials say that fire is now extinguished. Police and fire crews from multiple departments arrived on scene to assist.

Airport police said there was no mayday call from the plane and the first call they got was for the crash itself.

Copyright 2019 WTVG via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.