Tornado tears through the Town of Wheaton, homes lost

Chippewa County was hard-hit during Tuesday night's confirmed tornado.

After a preliminary assessment, The National Weather Service is classifying the tornado in the Town of Wheaton as an EF3.

Sam Moyer of Chippewa County says his home is gone. He's at a total loss after a confirmed tornado touched down.

Moyer says he was inside the home when the tornado ripped through. He was home with his dogs at the time and says he knew a storm was coming but didn’t know it would be this bad.

"I wasn't home five minutes and one of my friends called me and said there's a tornado on the ground. It’s headed right for your house,” he says.

Moyer says shortly after, he lost power. After that, he knew it had to take cover.

"There's no way I could get to our storm shelter so I just went into a bedroom, laid down next to a bed between a dresser and got the dogs on the floor, laid down on top of the dogs.

It started hitting, I could hear the wind pick-up, I could hear stuff hitting the windows. Then all of a sudden it just hit full force and I could hear what I thought was the roof being blown off," he said.

Moyer says he couldn't see anything but the sounds he heard were terrifying.

He was able to make it out safely.

