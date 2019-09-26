Bicyclist dies after collision with car in Osceola

A bicyclist has died after colliding with a car in Osceola, Thursday morning along County Road M.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the bicyclist was leaving a driveway when the vehicle hit the bicyclist’s left side, throwing him from the bike and into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle told officials the bike pulled out in front of her and she was not able to see him until it was too late.

The bicyclist was taken to the Osceola Medical Center where he later died due to his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

