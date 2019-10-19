One person dead after structure fire in Eau Claire

Police and fire officials are investigating after a structure fire leaves one person dead.

The Eau Claire Police Department says it happened just after 4AM Saturday morning. Police and Eau Claire Fire Rescue were called to a structure fire on the 600 block of Congress Street. Officers became aware that the fire was at a residence and that someone was likely home. When officials arrived on scene, they say they confirmed there was one individual inside the residence. Upon entering the building, officers and firefighters located a deceased person. The name of the person found dead or the cause of the fire has not been released.

Police are still investigating and are asking the public to avoid the area as they are still on scene.