Trempealeau County man sentenced after child sexual assault charges

A Tremplealeau County man has been sentenced to prison after a jury found him guilty of two felony child sexual assault charges.

Court documents show 37-year-old Jebediah Johnson has been sentenced to 17 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

Johnson was found guilty at a jury trial for first degree child sexual assault- contact with a person under the age of 13 and first degree child sexual assault- sexual contact with a person under the age of 13. The charged of mental harm to a child was dismissed on Prosecutor's motion.

The criminal complaint states two incidents were reported to have happened in 2010 and 2016 and were made known during a counseling session with the victim.