Kohl’s now open 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve

Updated: Fri 10:23 AM, Dec 20, 2019

(WWBT/Gray News) — Beginning Friday, December 20 at 7 a.m., Kohl’s stores nationwide will be open 24 hours through 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

The retailer is keeping its doors open around the clock so last-minute holiday shoppers can check off their gift lists.

For those who prefer to shop online, Kohl’s is offering free, in-store pick up within two hours on most eligible purchases made on Kohls.com and the Kohl’s mobile app through Christmas Eve, with most orders ready within one hour.

Shoppers can get more details here.

Copyright 2019 WWB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at nbc12.com.

 
