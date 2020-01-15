Lockdown lifted, no one hurt after report of gunman at McGhee Tyson air base

The lockdown is over at Tennessee's McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base.

Everyone was safe after a report of a suspicious person who appeared to be armed turned out to be a misunderstanding, officials told the Associated Press

.

The Blount County Sheriff's Office searched building to building for a suspicious person. A student reported seeing someone with a rifle, prompting the lockdown.

After law enforcement searched the base and re-interviewed the student, the spokesman says they now think the student “didn't see what they thought they saw.” No shots were fired, the AP said.

Hurst said he believes McGhee Tyson Airport was not impacted by the lockdown. The airport's website shows all flights are arriving and departing as normal.

The airbase is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing.

