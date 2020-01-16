Suspect dead after an officer-involved shooting in Wausau

Wausau Police said a suspect is dead Thursday after an officer involved shooting on around N. 12th Avenue and Arctic Lane.

Active police situation in Wausau (Photo credit: Amy Lucas)

Police and the Marathon County Sheriff's Department responded to what they called an "active situation" in that area. As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday the scene was stabilized and there is no threat to the public.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to lead the investigation.

The Wausau Police Department has said no more information will be released until Friday while the investigation continues.

