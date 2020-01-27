La Crosse Fire Department extinguishes Rose Street house fire

A house fire broke out in La Crosse Monday afternoon.

The fire department responded to a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. regarding a fire at 213 Rose Street.

Firefighters responded to the scene within two minutes and saw smoke from the eaves and chimney.

The department described the fire as a "difficult" one to find as it had entered the crawl space and spread throughout the house.

They say the visibility for the crew was at zero.

No one was currently living at the address or injured during the fire, according to the department.

The La Crosse Fire Department says they will be investigating the incident further and expect a report to be completed in the next few days.