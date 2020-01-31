Tiny the Great Dane looks for possible final home as he battles paralyzing disease

He's perhaps the largest dog the Marion County Humane Society has ever sheltered, and his heart is just as big.

The Marion County Humane Society is looking for the perfect home for a Great Dane who will need constant attention and care as he battles Wobbler Syndrome. (Photo: WDTV)

Other dogs around the shelter probably haven't seen a four-legged fellow like him. In fact, unlike the pups who share kennel space, the shelter's new Great Dane needs his own room.

He's a gentle giant who loves toys and pets, but his name has nothing to do with being a giant.

His name is Tiny.

When he stands up, he's around 6-foot-2 inches tall.

Tiny is roughly six years old. While he loves running outside and chasing after those pets from humans, his time enjoying life as he knows it is coming to an end.

Tiny has Wobbler Syndrome.

It causes him severe pain along his spinal cord. The disease is most common among large dogs, vets say, but can be detected in any breed.

"When he stands still, his back legs shape," said Marion County Humane Society Kennel Technician Alexis Potesta. "He has issues standing on slick surfaces. We have to help him up a lot."

In the coming months, the disease will paralyze him.

Though it's not exactly clear how many more healthy months he has left, shelter staff want to find him a loving family who can give him the attention he needs.

They search for a family living in a one-story home that can get all 155 pounds of him to his vet appointments. Even when he is paralyzed, he'll still be responsive and aware of his surroundings.

"We want people to realize even though he doesn't have a lot of time left, it's time that's worth him being alive and being in a family where he's loved and appreciated and has the best things," Potesta said.

For now, those best things include soaking in all of life's moments, like all the pets he gets at the shelter

"He just leans on you as you pet him," Potesta said.

He's making the most of little things as a Tiny giant.

Contact the Marion County Humane Society at 304-366-5391 if you're interested in learning more about what it will take to adopt Tiny. Staff ideally want someone with experience handling Great Danes and who can commit to giving him consistent care and attention in an aforementioned one-story home.

