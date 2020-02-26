Female welding teacher inspires students to go into trade

A female Tech Ed teacher is paving the way for females in the field by teaching at a local middle school.

Maranda Degenhardt teaches welding to eighth graders Chippewa Valley Middle School. She became interested in Tech Ed in middle school, starting with woodworking classes.

“When I was in middle school we actually had these exploratory classes and one of mine happened to be Tech Ed, and I thought it was really cool to work with wood and things like that,” she says.

She continued to pursue Tech Ed throughout high school and college, and chose to come back to light the spark for 8th graders at Chippewa Falls Middle School. She says some people were apprehensive about a female welding teacher at first.

“Originally they were like, you’re a girl, you know how to do this? It’s really cool to show up the boys sometimes where I’m like, yeah, I do know how to do this, I can do it, you can do it too now. And so I think it pushes the boys because they try to compete against me, but it’s funny because the girls are usually better.”

Degenhardt is glad that representing females in trade is inspiring students to take Tech Ed classes.

“It’s really cool to see they’re taking these classes because of me,” she says. “They’re like, ‘we like you as a person but we also like what you’re standing for’. We’re showing that women can do it too, and that’s what’s really important, cause we don’t just need men in the trades but we also need those women, to show that we’re capable.”

Students say they are inspired by their teacher representing a minority in the field they’re learning about.

“I thought it was really cool that there’s a female teacher in this department because it’s not really usual,” says Emily Pomeitlo, one of her students.

Students in Degenhardt’s class are inspired by her and are looking at careers that they wouldn’t have normally considered.

“Definitely interested in the trades, because I think it’s cooler than what most girls would do, like the classes they would take, so I’m interested in that.”

Women make up about 5 percent of welders in the United States. Degenhardt is hoping to see that number increase.

