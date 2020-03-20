WEDC releases guide for small businesses and the community organizations that serve them

“Navigating through COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” a guide for small businesses and the community organizations that serve them, is now available on the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) website.

The guide contains a variety of strategies to help small businesses be more resilient amid the extreme challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was designed for community organizations such as downtown organizations, chambers of commerce, and convention and visitors’ bureaus to share with businesses in their communities, but the guide can also be accessed directly by small businesses and the general public.

“Small businesses are a crucial part of the fabric of our communities,” said Governor Tony Evers. “We know they are facing challenges of a magnitude not seen in our lifetime. As this guide illustrates, though, there are steps they can take to adapt to the present situation and continue to provide valuable products and services in their communities.”

The guide includes sections on:

· Protecting the health of employees and customers (not just as a response to the current crisis, but as an ongoing best practice whose importance will continue);

· Community-level initiatives that can ease the strain on businesses (such as relaxing parking restrictions temporarily);

· Technology-based solutions that can help businesses take some or all of their offerings online; and

· Creative ideas for products and services businesses can offer that will both help businesses generate sales and help residents who are homebound.

The guide contains targeted suggestions for event-planning businesses, nonprofits, fitness facilities, restaurants, arts and cultural institutions and more.

“We recognize the critical importance of these small businesses to the local economy, and we want to provide any support we can to enable these businesses to sustain through uncertain times,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “This guide contains actionable strategies for businesses and communities alike—ideas that will help make life better for residents of our communities while also helping to mitigate the impact on small, local businesses.”