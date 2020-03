Another local school is donating what supplies they have to the COVID-19 relief efforts.

Viterbo University donated more than 20,000 items from its nursing program to Mayo Clinic in La Crosse Thursday morning.

Additionally, the school gave 13,000 gloves and 7,000 cotton head swabs.

Mayo says it is humbled by the support shown by all community partners and that they are incredibly grateful that Viterbo was willing to share.