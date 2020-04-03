At-home AP Exams

The College Board announced at-home testing options for the AP Exams for this upcoming May.

The College Board surveyed 18,000 AP students, and 91% indicated they want to complete this important step, urging the organization not to cancel these exams.

Details about at-home testing:

•Exams will be given from May 11–22.

•Makeup test dates will be available for each subject from June 1–5.

•Students can take exams at home or in schools, if they reopen.

•Each subject's exam will be taken on the same day at the same time, worldwide.