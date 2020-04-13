UPDATE: Gov. Evers holds Covid-19 media briefing

Monday update and recap:

Gov. Evers said we are starting to see Wisconsin flattening the curve, meaning social distancing is working in the state.

"With Safer at Home we have fewer infections... because Safer at Home is saving lives and we are healthier with it, than without it"

Department of Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm says DHS has increased the contact tracing for those who have tested positive for the virus.

There are 23 active labs currently testing for COVID-19 in the state. DHS is working to expand testing efforts to manage the pandemic.

Two self isolation facilities have now been opened for those with symptoms or have tested positive.

36,769 negative tests, +853 tests since Sunday

One county reporting case for the first time: Green Lake County

3,428 confirmed cases in the state, +87 cases since Sunday

Number of COVID hospitalizations is at 993, which is an increase of 19 hospitalizations.

29% of people who have tested positive for COVID have been hospitalized.

154 deaths due to COVID-19.

Palm says although these numbers are increasing, the state is seeing a decrease in the exponential growth.

"We are flattening the curve" says Palm.

Health officials say how we maintain these next few weeks to see where we are in the peak for the state.

Evers said the state is going to need more testing and zero in on smaller number of people who may be positive, may need more contact tracing, and so on before Wisconsin gets to a place where everything opens back up.

