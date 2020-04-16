Salvation Army of La Crosse County making daily stops to provide food and essential items

Just like the rest of the country, the Salvation Army is having to make changes due to COVID-19.

Now seven days a week, the Salvation Army of La Crosse County is bringing meals and essential items to people in need.

"Basically what we're doing is offering people a place to get a nice nutritious meal," said Alex Riley, the volunteer coordinator for Salvation Army of La Crosse County. "If they need blankets, toilet paper, hygiene products, whatever.. we've got it all here in our emergency disaster services canteen vehicle."

Each day between 11 am and 2 pm, the Salvation Army is making seven stops at locations throughout La Crosse.

The service is a combined effort with the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness.

In the week since the service has started, it has seen an increase in need.

"Word of mouth spreads really quickly, we went from serving 40 meals on the first day to 72 meals today," Riley said.

The Salvation Army is following CDC guidelines with masks and gloves.

Every meal also comes with a disinfectant wipe.

"The biggest response has really been thank you, God bless," said Riley. "It's nice on their end that they know that someone is looking out for them when everything else is shut down at this point."

The Salvation Army is seeing several people lend a hand for the initiative.

"Volunteers help with the assembly of lunches. We have some donations from local businesses in the area and then we also have volunteers that assist our staff with the delivery of items as well," Riley said.

Salvation Army says they will continue to serve the community with the canteen until quarantine is over.

Donations are still being accepted as well and being sterilized before distribution.

"The biggest needs that we have on our end for supplies...we could always use more blankets, we could always use more gloves, some more boots have been a frequent ask," said Riley.

For more information, click here.

