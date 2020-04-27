Brad Pfaff announces campaign for 32nd State Senate District

An area Democrat has announced his campaign for the 32nd State Senate District.

Brad Pfaff is a former Wisconsin State Executive Director and National Deputy Administrator for Farm Programs.

He was appointed by Governor Evers as State Agriculture Secretary, but last November the State Senate voted to fire him.

Pfaff is facing former Senator Dan Kapanke who Pfaff previously lost to in 2004.

The 32nd Senate District includes La Crosse, Vernon, and Monroe counties.

The seat is currently held by Jennifer Shilling who announced earlier this month she would not seek re-election.