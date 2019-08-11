The Chippewa Valley Antique Engine & Model Club hosted the 56th annual pioneer days this weekend at Pioneer Park.

Organizer Connie Odegard said Pioneer Days are a way to preserve history and give people a look into a simpler time.

"Well so people know how things used to be. Everything is so modern now and this big fancy equipment. We're taking us back a few years. It is fun watching the kids and how big their eyes get when they see the steam engines roll by."

Odegard said there was a large turnout Saturday and Sunday. Next year’s event will feature steam engines with six already committed.

