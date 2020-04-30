DWD pulls funds after accidentally doubling some unemployment checks

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development says it has experienced a technological malfunction that sent double Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) payments into claimants' U.S. Bank accounts.

DWD says that because of the malfunction, Unemployment Insurance and FPUC payments have been removed from U.S. Bank accounts.

"DWD is rectifying the error and working with U.S. Bank to redistribute appropriate funds as soon as possible. We apologize for the inconvenience," according to a DWD statement Thursday evening.

DWD did not say how many people received double payments in their initial statement. DWD did not immediately respond for comment Thursday evening.

Wisconsin began making the additional $600/week FPUC payments to those receiving benefits on Wednesday, and is expected to be completed by May 8.

The $600-per-week compensation is scheduled to last until the end of July, and is on top of what out-of-work employees can claim under their state’s unemployment benefits.

READ MORE: DWD starts issuing extra $600 to eligible unemployment recipients

Eligible recipients will not have to take any extra steps to receive the additional payment.

DWD said on Wednesday that its Unemployment Insurance Division (UI) has received 479,596 applications and has distributed more than $290 million in state unemployment benefits since March 15, 2020.

According to DWD, eligible recipients include:

- Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI), including: Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE), Unemployment, Compensation for Ex-Service members (UCX), Partial Unemployment Compensation

- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)

- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)

- Work-Share (STC)

- Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)