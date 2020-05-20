67th Annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo postponed until 2021

67th Annual Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo has been postponed until July 8-10, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Spooner Rodeo Committee says your 2020 ticket purchase will be honored for 2021.

The committee also says, "Trust us, if you’re feeling disappointed about this, you can bet that every single member of the Spooner Heart of the North Rodeo team is equally or more disappointed. Details on when tickets will go on sale for 2021 will be announced at a later date. As always, we are committed to putting on one of the best rodeos around and we will be bringing it full force in 2021! In the meantime, be on the lookout for some fun things happening on our Spooner Rodeo Facebook page."

If you have any questions you are asked to leave a message at the ticket office at 800-367-3306 or email them at SpoonerRodeo@gmail.com