New Libson man arrested after trespassing, fighting officials

A New Libson man has been arrested after people reported trespassing Monday. The man then began to fight with law enforcement.

Tomah Police Department says 33-year-old Roger Harvey was arrested after officials responded to a crash report on North Kilbourn Avenue.

Officials say Harvey entered a residence and was sleeping on a bed. Police noted signs of intoxication and/or drug use. Harvey then was reported to get into a truck and refused to stop when officers preventing him from leaving.

A pursuit started but ended at Fountain Avenue when the vehicle entered the ditch. Harvey then exited the vehicle, charged at police and fought with officers, according to Tomah Police.

Tomah Police say Harvey was in possession of heroin and meth was found in the vehicle.