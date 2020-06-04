Chippewa Falls Police host "Operation Bedtime Story"

The Chippewa Falls Police Department turned to social media during the pandemic to get the public involved in their newest adventure for all ages.

Officers from Chippewa Falls have been putting their reading skills to the test for their new weekly segment, known as “Operation Bedtime Story.”

The officers are starting a new chapter in the age of COVID-19. "We could reach out to the community without actually being in the community,” said officer, Joan Mattheisen. Now, they are turning the page to a new adventure for the department. "It allows us to still experience social distancing and keeping the community safe but in a different way and adding a fun twist to it,” Officer Mattheisen added.

They are taking their talents to Facebook for story time. "It changes up every week, different officers, different locations and different books,” said Officer Mattheisen. Many officers choose their favorite book from when they were young, to share with the next generation. "I like when they read it to me,” said 5-year-old Lydia.

Each Thursday night, Lydia sits down with her mom to hear from the officers. "It's just something fun for the kids to do and look forward to, sometimes it get boring mom reading all the time,” said Becjy, Lydia’s mom. The kids are even reading between the lines, to learn some life lessons. "I think especially for her, to see that officers just don't just arrest the bad guys, they want to do fun stuff with kids too so I think it's really good for all the kids to see,” Becky added.

Whether it's a big book, little book, red book or blue book, the officers are putting their words into action. The department plans to do operation bedtime story even after COVID-19 guidelines ease up. The videos will posted every Thursday night at 6 p.m. on the Chippewa Falls Police Department Facebook page, which you can find here.

