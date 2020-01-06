5.8-magnitude quake strikes Puerto Rico, damaging homes

Updated: Mon 11:44 AM, Jan 06, 2020

GUÁNICA, Puerto Rico (AP) - A 5.8-magnitude quake hit Puerto Rico before dawn Monday, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes.

It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the U.S. territory that has been shaking for the past week.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Another quake measured at magnitude 5.1 struck later Monday, at 10:51 a.m., shaking power lines and frightening residents of southern Puerto Rico who had been waiting outside their homes due to fears the buildings were damaged and unstable.

The first quake struck at 6:32 a.m., just south of the island.

