The 5th Annual Western Wisconsin Tailgate Grillin' Tournament was held at Hobbsy's tavern in Eau Claire.

A local bar was cooking up some great food Saturday.

There were eleven teams that competed for barbecue royalty across five categories ranging from pizza burgers to kabobs and ribs. The event promoted local businesses and raised money for the feed my people foodbank in Eau Claire.

"Feed My People always needs a little extra help with donations and they can use money more than canned goods and boxed goods sometimes," said organizer Jim Maier. "So we thought the money donations would be great, plus it ties in with the food."

According to the feed my people food bank, nearly 70-thousand individuals in 14 counties in Wisconsin rely on food supplied by the bank. Last year, it distributed 7.3 million pounds of food to over 125 hunger-relief agencies.