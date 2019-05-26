5th Annual Dovre Dash raises money for veterans programs

With the summer season fast approaching, here will be dozens of walks and runs in western Wisconsin, but one local race has veterans in mind.

The 5th Annual Dovre Dash took place Sunday morning near New Auburn.

It included two courses -- a 7K or a one mile fun run.

Money raised will go to Trinity Equestrian in Eau Claire for veterans therapy riding and the Luther Park Bible Camp in Chetek for scholarships to support families of veterans.

"We were looking for a community event that our church could hold, so we have this. This is our church service for the day. We honor our veterans and the whole congregation gets involved," said race director Dan Carlson.

Organizers say the race continues to grow, and plans are already in the works for next year's event.