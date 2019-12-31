5th Annual Rock'n New Year's Eve Skate at Hobbs Ice Arena

One local event Tuesday aimed at helping the community ring in the new year without having to stay up until midnight.

The 5th Annual Rock'n New Year's Eve Skate was held at Hobbs Ice Arena from 6 to 9 p.m.

Eau Claire Parks and Recreation hosts the event, which features a DJ, an inflatable obstacle course, and skating games.

Parks and rec officials say the arena is one of the only places to skate right now because of the warmer weather.

"It was a brainstorm for having something to do for families. It works out this year for the ice rinks outside not cooperating with the weather too much, its great because right now tonight it is the only place to skate, so we wanted to have an early event for families to come out," said Eau Claire Parks and Recreation Program Supervisor Julie Booth.

Booth says more than 350 people attended the event, which also included a balloon drop to celebrate the start of the new year a little early.