5th annual Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic, supporting kids organizations

Many celebrities, including former Green Bay Packers players and other NFL stars, gathered on the golf course Thursday for a good cause.

The 5th annual Rice Lake Celebrity Charity Classic took place at the Turtleback Golf Course. The event raises money for local charities.

This year, funds will go to the Boys and Girls Club of Rice Lake, Benjamin's Home for the Homeless, the Warrior Athletic Booster Club, and 15 other youth organizations in the area.

“It's our responsibility to make a difference and we can,” said former Packer, Harry Sydney. “If we can come out and socialize and have a good time and play golf, and help raise money, why wouldn't you do it.”

President of the charity classic, Tom Koser, says he expects that the event will raise more than $100,000. With that amount, the charity classic has raised $500,000 in five years.

“The most gratifying thing for me is seeing how the entire community of rice lake comes together,” said Koser.

Sports celebrities say they enjoy getting together to serve the Rice Lake Community and to relive old times.

“It's a lot of fun to get together with friends and come back to Wisconsin because we get to be Green Bay Packers again,” said former Packer Paul Coffman.

