More than two dozen dogs and their owners gathered at Hobbs Arena on Sunday in Halloween costumes for the 5th annual Strut Your Mutt Howl-O-Ween.

A costume contest handed out awards for categories like Best Costume, Best Pet/Owner Costume and Best theme.

Organizers say the event gives the community a chance to celebrate Halloween while promoting a healthy lifestyle.

"Usually here in Wisconsin late October, Early November, people are starting to stay inside and by having this event and getting people down to these beautiful trails ,we want to say, hey it’s important to still lead an active lifestyle,” says Chad Duerkop of Eau Claire Parks and Recreation.

Dogs and their owners sported a variety of costumes from pumpkins and superheroes to space themes.

Organizers say while participation was down from the previous years, it was still fun to see all of the dogs in their cute costumes.

