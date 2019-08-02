6 dead in Minnesota's deadliest crash in 10 years

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a morning crash on I-90 near Eyota that killed six people Friday morning.

This is the deadliest crash on Minnesota roads since 2010.

Minnesota State Patrol says the two vehicles each had three people inside.

Vehicle one: Shelia Eagle, 54, Tamara Eagle, 29, and Nyobee Richardson, 11, were all from Waukesha, WI.

Vehicle two: Christoper Peterson, 26, Ester Peters, 47, and Shayla Peterson, 23, were all from Minnesota.

According to Lt. Heath Dienger of Minnesota State Patrol says that preliminary reports indicate a driver was going the wrong-way when it struck another car.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, one of the vehicles caught fire after the crash.

This is an on-going investigation.

