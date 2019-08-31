6 teens shot at end of high school football game in Alabama

Seven teenagers were shot after a high school football game in Mobile, Alabama. (Source: WALA/CNN)
Updated: Sat 1:38 AM, Aug 31, 2019

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say at least six people were shot during a high school football game in Alabama.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells news outlets that 10 people in all were injured Friday night, including six people who were directly shot and one person who had a seizure shortly after the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, a city-owned venue hosting a game between LeFlore High School and Williamson High School.

The police chief says the victims were between 15 and 18 years old. Mobile Fire-Rescue spokesman Steven Millhouse says five patients were hospitalized in critical condition, but their injuries were non-life-threatening. The conditions of the others are unclear.

Battiste says two people were detained for questioning and authorities "will not tolerate juvenile violence."

Mobile County Public Schools called the shooting "sad" in a statement that referred questions to police.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus