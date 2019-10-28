6-year-old Indiana girl believed to be in extreme danger; Silver Alert issued

Leila Veney, 6, was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots. (Source: New Haven Police Department/WAVE)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 9:34 AM, Oct 28, 2019

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WAVE/Gray News) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger, according to police.

Leila Veney was last seen in New Haven, Ind., located 133 miles northwest of Indianapolis, around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

Leila is described as being 4 feet tall and weighing 50 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink jacket, purple unicorn shirt, black tiger print leggings and black boots.

Police believe Leila might be with Leon Veney, 34. He is described as being 6 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 245 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Leon Veney may be driving a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee with New Jersey license plate C82LRH.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 260-748-7080 or 911.

Copyright 2019 WAVE via Gray Digital Media, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at wave3.com.

 
