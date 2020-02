Students in the Eau Claire School District continue to qualify for college credit through advanced placement exams at rates much higher than the state average.

The Eau Claire Area School District says in the 2018-19 school year, 602 students took an AP exam.

More than 80% earned a score of three or better, which the College Board considers in line with a passing grade in a similar college course.

The Wisconsin state average for scores of three or better was 66.3%.