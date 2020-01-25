60th annual Rope Jump Competition

Hundreds of speed rope jumpers were at Bloomer High School Saturday, trying to become this year’s Grand Champion.

Boys and girls competed in five divisions based on grades. Each jumper had 10 seconds to complete as many jumps as they could. Paul Morning is the current speed jumping world record holder, with 72 jumps, set back in 1979. He said this event brings Northwest Wisconsin closer together.

"This really pulls together multiple communities, Bloomer has been doing this for so many years” Morning said. “It's an opportunity for kids to show off a skill that is unique and very different and also to enhance the skills in other sports that they may really like. “

Each division will have a winner and then jumper with the highest number of jumps will be crowned grand champion.

