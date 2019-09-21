63rd annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan Flapjack feed raises money for local charities

A local service group fed the masses on Saturday to raise money for local charities.

The 63rd annual Kiwanis Paul Bunyan flapjack feed hosted by the Eau Claire Kiwanis club fed over one thousand people.

The breakfast included unlimited pancakes and sausages.

After guests filled their stomachs, there was also a silent auction and 50/25/25 raffle.

The money earned from Saturday’s breakfast and silent auction will go to support local charities and even a few international ones.

Kiwanis Eau Claire member, Dennis Johnson, says that the organization’s goal is to help children.

"Our motto is to serve the children in the community and the children of the world actually,” Johnson said. “We help support some of the Kiwanis international causes as well such as the neonatal tetanus elimination in third world countries."

Organizers say that the pancake feed raised over $10,000 for local charities, and the silent auction raised another $5,000.